Wilkesboro Police arrested a man following an incident Saturday night at the Walmart at 1801 W. U.S. 421 in Wilkesboro when he was found armed with what resembled a real gun but turned out to be a pellet pistol.
Jimmy Roger Minton, 29, of Wilkesboro has been charged with multiple offenses including assault, larceny, possession of stolen goods, and communicating threats, the Wilkesboro Police Department said in a press release.
Minton could face additional charges at the end of the investigation, police said.
Wilkesboro Police received a call about 7:26 p.m. Saturday about a disturbance between two people in the parking lot of the Walmart.
Police officers were told that the man caused a disturbance and might have a knife and that he may have gone inside Dunham’s Sports.
At Dunham’s Sports, an employee at the store told an officer that a man was inside the store with a handgun.
Wilkesboro police said that the man pointed a weapon at the officer, who found him in the back of the store. The officer took cover and ordered the man to drop his weapon.
Although the man got out through the back of Dunham’s Sports, officers received a report that he had gone inside Walmart.
After being directed to the rear of the store by Walmart employees who were evacuating, the officers found the man in a bathroom, police said.
Wilkesboro police said Minton dropped his weapon and was taken into custody without incident. Once the weapon was recovered it was determined to be a pellet pistol that resembled a real handgun.
The Walmart was searched for other possible suspects or threats but was cleared by officers on the scene.