A look at Wake Forest's football postseason plans:
Which bowl game is Wake Forest playing in?
Pinstripe Bowl
Who is the opponent?
Michigan State
What conference are they from, and how did they finish?
Big Ten, 4-5 in the league and fifth in the East Division.
What are their best wins of the season?
Won 40-31 against Indiana, which finished 8-4.
What are their worst losses of the season?
Lost to Illinois 37-34 on Nov. 9 and followed it up with a 44-10 loss to Michigan the next weekend.
Who are the key players for Michigan State?
Defensive end Kenny Willekes is one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten. The senior has 69 tackles, nine sacks, 14½ tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and 17 quarterback hurries.
How did they perform in their previous game?
Michigan State beat Maryland 19-16 on Nov. 30 to earn eligibility to play in a bowl. Two fourth-quarter field goals tied and then won the game.
