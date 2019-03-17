GREENSBORO — Those girlfriends.
"We didn't know each other," said one of them, Ashley Brooks. "But we knew her."
Brooks is talking about the pals who gravitated in different ways to Susan Sassman, who started the work of the Women's Resource Center out of her kitchen in the early 1990s. The internet wasn't so know-it-all at the time and Sassman already had a hotline for the National Organization for Women running into her house. Friends like Brooks, whose oldest son was best friends with Sassman's youngest, together flipped through the telephone book and the list of resources the group had begun to gather on various topics to share with callers.
By 1995 the Women's Resource Center had a building, opening first in the historic Ireland House, which provided spaces for classes and even a barter board where women could exchange goods and services.
"It was a place built by women for women," Sassman said of the Women's Resource Center, which now has its own building in the shadow of downtown on Summit Avenue. "Before too long, we had about 10,000 women a year coming through the building."
When women get together in Greensboro, good things (can) happen. Women's History Month puts a spotlight on much of their creative and hard work.
Like those who established the Women's Resource Center, women across the city have left their mark in stone and glass, with endowments meant to outlive them, and through stories now woven into the fabric of the community. Some involved groups of girlfriends and at other times women in the same philanthropic circles — sometimes a combination of both.
The Tocqueville Society for Women was an idea Bonnie McElveen-Hunter, businesswoman and later chair of the American Red Cross board, came up with to get local women involved. It has since spread throughout the country and raised more than a billion dollars in communities for programs to benefit women and their families.
Eunice Dudley, the co-founder of the Dudley Products hair empire, recalls McElveen-Hunter showing up at her door in 1998 with a pitch and a gleam in her eye. McElveen-Hunter had a goal of 40 women who would each donate $10,000 through a women's version of the United Way's Alexis de Tocqueville Society for big donors that would support the work of the nonprofit umbrella group as it took on issues ranging from poverty to supporting schools.
Dudley didn't need much convincing.
"Women are nurturers and doers," Dudley said. "And what she said just made sense."
It was a success: 41 in 1999, the first year; 80 the second; and 100 the third year.
The Greensboro women — including Kathy Manning, Shirley Frye and Sally Cone — would also go on to set a standard of community support for the rest of the country. The founding group of women were featured in a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal at the time.
"It was seen as an example of what women can do," Dudley said.
Thinking big
Lisa Bullock was at a 2007 conference in Boston when she heard about an initiative that featured women helping women. She came back and shared the idea with other women she knew who served together on various boards.
Out of it was birthed the Women to Women Initiative. The four founders — Bullock, Linda Sloan, Louise Brady and Ann Lineweaver — very much wanted to create a funding mechanism that would make high-impact grants because they wanted nonprofits to be able to think big.
"It was an idea that really caught on and captured womens' imaginations," Sloan said.
The endowment focuses on the areas of social services, health, education, the environment and the arts, as they relate to women. Applications must be based on the year's named focus.
"Unlike a lot of grants they didn't pass us over because we were a newer organization," said Portia Shipman, founder and executive director of the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, which was awarded the first year's grant. "They looked at our work and how we are really focused on helping women."
Another year, $40,000 went to the Women SOAR program at Family Services of the Piedmont, which serves women and girls suffering from mental health and substance abuse disorders and provides treatment options based on their needs.
Most recently, the group decided on a three-year $125,000 grant for the United Way of Greater Greensboro for its groundbreaking work on getting to the root of poverty. The United Way has opened a second Family Success Center to work with families in some of the worst pockets of poverty in the city.
Women to Women became the first permanent endowment of its kind locally to find ways to solve problems facing women and their families. Early fundraising spanned the country's worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The endowment, set up through the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, reached $1 million the first year.
Organizers saw it resonating with women as they thought of their mothers and grandmothers, their daughters, and the challenges that women in general can feel in all kinds of circumstances.
The group's first "Power of the Purse" celebration luncheon in 2011 featured journalist Lisa Ling and drew more than 700 women. Later speakers for the now annual, signature fundraiser, where women are asked to place donations of their choice in an envelope if they choose, included feminist organizer Gloria Steinem, then-YWCA CEO Dara Richardson-Heron and environmental activist Erin Brockovich. While some men attend the events, the tables are full of women across the socioeconomic spectrum — some of whom write big checks.
"We’ve also gotten coins just put in an envelope, and I’m so moved by that because it says it's women giving back, and women giving in ways large and small," Sloan said.
'We made all the mistakes'
The thinking echoed the sentiment in Sassman's kitchen all those years ago: get women involved in helping themselves and other women.
Raleigh and Charlotte already had Women's Resource Centers by the early 1990s. The women visited them and took away their best ideas. They didn't need to start another service organization, they agreed.
"Greensboro has a wealth of human services," said Brooks, now the nonprofit's longtime executive director. "We have everything at our fingertips, it’s just navigating that maze."
It would take the differing skills of the four founders to make it happen.
Sassman, a motivator, excelled at marketing. Vivian Lutian, then a professor at Guilford College, put together the curriculum and training for resource specialists and volunteers. Brooks and Marian O'Connor Franklin, an undergrad student at the time, wrote grants and edited applications.
"We made all the mistakes that we now teach our specialist not to do," Brooks said of the volunteers driving clients places and lending money out of their own pockets.
It would be a volunteer-fueled operation. Volunteers put on workshops in their career fields or interests, ranging from financial literacy to preparing a resume.
"It was not starting another agency in the community," Brooks said. "One of the things I appreciated the most was our main goal was to connect women to resources already in the community. Then we put programs together where we found gaps in services."
That included a "barter board" for women who wanted to exchange goods and services, such as childcare. Attorneys in the community agreed to take 15-minute calls to answer questions for women seeking advice on a variety of topics. Free workshops offered help to displaced homemakers entering the job market for the first time.
"It was a melting pot and a microcosm of the city," Sassman said of the operation. "It wasn't run by a lot of wealthy white women catering to poor women."
Sassman and the others also solicited business attire for women going on job interviews, some for the first time.
A good number of activities were rooted in nurturing self-esteem.
"The ability to feel good about yourself," Brooks said, "reflects your ability to act."
The building was constantly in use and those who had been helped in the early days were coming back to help.
"Year three we were looking at starting a capital campaign and I thought, 'We are incredibly legitimate,'" Brooks said of realizing they were a part of the fabric of the community. "We had people looking at us and donating money."
A capital campaign with a donor offering a matching grant built the group's brick building on Summit Avenue, for which they have the deed.
Some years, the Women's Resource Center received the second-largest donations coming from the United Way through donors earmarking funds.
Today, some of the center's workshops are open to men, such as understanding the filing process for Social Security disability.
Without Susan Sassman's girlfriends, it's not just a space in the city's landscape that would be different.
"I think that there would be 9,000 women a year not receiving information and support to move their families forward," Brooks said.