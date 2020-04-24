We invited readers to share their thoughts about the governor’s decision to close schools for the rest of the school year. Here is a sampling of your comments from Facebook.
Stephanie DaSaro Piraino: We have a HS senior, and the grace these young men and women have shown, in the face of disappointment and uncertainty, is hopeful for our future as a nation. They understand that taking care of others sometimes means forgoing what you want the most. Now only if some adults could learn that. Congrats Class of 2020!
Melanie Michael Crook: Safety first! Good decision! I hope graduation ceremonies can still be held at a later date. And I hope our kids will be able to receive their earned grade versus just a pass.
Angie Bartels Usry: While I understand them not sending the kids back for just 3 weeks of school they’d have left, it seriously sucks!!!! This graduating class really got screwed over! The whole point of the shelter in place was so that we could slow the progression so our hospitals weren’t overwhelmed and we have done that. The possibility of sheltering in place until a vaccine is available is absolutely absurd! Our country needs to reopen, our kids need school and people need to go back to work! I understood it for its original purpose but it’s time to slowly start getting things back to normal!
Eric Nurney: The Government Schools are grossly incompetent at actually educating. American students consistently rank around 25th in global testing, behind Third World countries like India. Let’s tell the truth — Guilford County schools really are a free cafeteria and day care service.
Jamie Bailiff: We love the schools our grandkids attend. I am glad they closed for the safety of the kids and staff. Brooks Global Magnet has done a Great Job Keeping the online learning, assignment and help when they need it. They get started at 8:00 with homeroom Zoom, get to interact with their friends and get their assignments.They all miss one another. So I want to give them all a SHOUT OUT !!!
Tricia Hedrick: As a worker in Davidson County schools I think it is a smart decision. There was no way to social distance these kids from each other and if one of them would have had come into school having Corona, they all would have gotten it. It would have spread like wildfire in the schools among the kids and staff. This was the best decision to make at this time.
Gary Rhymer: For all those wishing for what might have been: Take a step back, this is a pandemic where many of the people you know and love are in peril. Take the positive from it, a life’s lesson that sometimes we must make sacrifices for those less fortunate or compromised for the greater good. Why limit your thinking? Plan a later date graduation where students can return a year later on a different date than the current seniors. Those who go through this are rock stars, it will never be forgotten 2020, unprecedented.
Mindy Jones Scott: Being that the schools are closed and teachers are being paid, continue distance learning thru the summer so kids don’t continue to fall behind.
Amanda Bush: Honestly, I’m excited to see just how few students decide to return to school in the fall! A lot of the parents I have talked to are seriously considering homeschooling their kids even after this is over because of the change they have seen in their kids once they were removed from the bullying pressure that is our public school system!
Thomas Beerbower: It was a good call, even if it’s not one people wanted to hear. There’s no way to maintain proper social distancing in a school full of students.
Stephanie Marlin: I’d rather they kept everyone safe. Good call even if it’s rough on me and all the other parents out there.
Deonna Kelli Sayed: It’s a hard decision. But I’d rather have a bored kid than a COVID-carrying kid, silently infecting high risk folks.
Tim L. Jones: I think it’s great! It’s late in the school year, so why not just regroup and focus on preparing students for the “new normal” this fall.
Melissa Spangler: Agree completely. Safety first. Schools are not set up with the space for personal distancing needed to avoid spread.
Darlene Greeson-Stewart: I think it’s sad for the kids, no field trips, no more band concerts, no graduation.....didn’t even get to have field day, or end of school party.
Mildred Petty: Unfortunately it’s a good decision even though I know some of the children are going to be missing out on the learning experience of a professional teacher that they need.
David French: We don’t need to jeopardize students or staff. Dr. Oz might think it’s “appetizing” to “only” lose 2-4% of students to covid if we reopen, but people with souls know better.
Johnson Anderson: End all NC schools May 22. Allow certain grade levels or subject levels of teachers certain days to return to school to get whatever personal things they need and prepare rooms for annual summer cleaning.
