Faith greater than fear

Images like this one in Belews Creek are showing up across the Triad as people are staying home under the state's stay at home order.

 Kenwyn Caranna News & Record

With state and local stay-at-home orders keeping people confined, we're seeing some interesting artwork and messages popping up on area sidewalks and driveways.

Show us what you're seeing in your neighborhood. Upload your photos at greensboro.com/photosubmissions.

