GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials adopted a new budget Thursday evening for the 2019-20 fiscal year, a spending plan that they said was constrained by slow growth in tax revenues last year. The new budget takes effect July 1.
Here are some of the major themes and highlights:
- Stable property tax rate. No increase in Guilford’s current rate of 73.05 cents per $100 of taxable property.
- $206.6 million in operating funds for Guilford County Schools, about $6 million less than educators requested.
- Just more than $6.1 million in capital funding for the schools, about $6 million less than the schools requested.
- Support for Guilford Technical Community College of more than $27 million.
- New positions in Veterans Services, Juvenile Detention, Internal Services, Law Enforcement, Environmental Health, and Emergency Medical Services.
- About 15 new EMS positions paid for by raising fees for ambulance response by 25%.
- Just less than $160,000 in county funding to retain an inmate reentry program that helps convicts adjust to life after imprisonment.
- About $2.5 million in salary increases for county employees in a new “competitive market compensation plan.”
- $47 million to fund health care plan for current and former county employees.
- $1.1 million in individual grants to 19 economic development groups, ranging from Greensboro Chamber of Commerce to NC Folk and Heritage Festival and the Welfare Reform Liaison Project.
- More than $43 million in additional charges for county services. Fees are going up for animal services, special event coverage and emergency medical response.
- More than $1.8 million in financial support for municipal libraries in Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville and Jamestown.