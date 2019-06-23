GREENSBORO — The hows, whys and wherefores of coal ash pollution have dominated the region’s environmental discourse during the last five years.
But now, state officials are addressing that issue vigorously. Coal ash seems unlikely to vanish entirely as a matter of public concern, but what other environmental challenges are poised to at least share the spotlight during the next decade?
“Some issues that come to mind — and some overlap — are emerging contaminants like PFAS, climate change and sources of energy,” said Kathleen Sullivan of the Southern Environmental Law Center in Chapel Hill.
Others include changes in transportation technology, threats to endangered species and solid waste or landfill issues, particularly those that disproportionately affect minority residents, Sullivan said.
The “emerging contaminants” she cited are chemical compounds not yet formally designated as threats. But they are under review because scientists suspect they could harm human health.
Greensboro already is battling one of the perfluorinated or PFAS compounds that Sullivan cited, PFOS, which is the active ingredient in firefighting foams that have polluted part of the local watershed.
City officials have equipped the treatment plant where water from that area is processed with interim equipment capable of removing PFOS. They have embarked on up to $30 million in permanent improvements at that plant.
They continually update studies looking ahead decades to make sure the city’s drinking water remains healthful and its wastewater discharges are safe, said Steve Drew, director of the city Department of Water Resources.
“We found that existing source water supplies and available wastewater discharge capacity are sufficient to meet projected demands and flows through at least 2040,” Drew said.
On the coal ash front, Duke Energy was responsible for the 2014 coal ash spill at its former Dan River Steam Station near Eden, which catapulted the grimy waste product to statewide prominence.
Duke remains under state orders to safely eliminate all its coal ash storage ponds by 2030.
The company is committed to doing so, said company spokesman Bill Norton. And the cleanup at Dan River is well under way, with a lined landfill being built on site.
But critics abound. Skeptics doubt the utility’s pledge to adequately protect the groundwater and nearby streams from the submerged ash in all locations.
State officials, environmental groups and Duke Energy remain at odds over how the contents of coal ash storage basins at Belews Creek Steam Station — northwest of Greensboro in Stokes County — and several other North Carolina plants should be handled to best protect the environment.
Environmentalists and energy activists also see the company as an obstacle to their vision of battling climate change by dramatically increasing such renewable sources of power as solar and wind energy.
“We can and should have an electricity system that allows all customers to benefit from renewables,” said Jim Warren of the NC WARN nonprofit that promotes alternative sources of energy.
Warren and other environmentalists envision a future where much of the state’s power is produced by household solar panels, where Duke’s power grid is largely a backup system bolstered by improvements in battery storage.
Duke Energy’s contrasting vision relies on solar farms that supply an improved grid, but one that operates in ways similar to the existing system. The utility’s plan is for large-scale, solar developments that would be owned either by Duke itself or by private investors.
The future includes increasing numbers of such solar projects in the Triad’s more rural areas, ultimately providing a percentage of regional power “in the teens,” said utility spokesman Randy Wheeless.
Duke will be shutting down more of its coal-fired plants in the years ahead while it increases its use of solar energy and natural gas, Wheeless said. Duke’s efforts so far have led to North Carolina ranking No. 2 nationally for installed solar capacity.
“But I don’t think it’s going to overtake nuclear or natural gas” as a source of the region’s electricity, Wheeless said of solar power.