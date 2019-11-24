As host of the popular Roy’s Folks feature on FOX8/WGHP News, Chad Tucker is used to spending time with families struggling with a serious illness.
Tucker said Sunday that those experiences make him grateful that he’s had the chance to learn from those people how to deal with adversity: Doctors diagnosed leukemia in his 3-year-old daughter last week.
“I’ve been in the room interviewing parents who have been told worse things than I’ve been told,” Tucker said, speaking from a hospital room at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. “I recall all the strength they had, and I’ve had to pull on that.”
Doctors tell Tucker that his daughter Pearl Monroe has a great chance of licking the illness that showed its first signs about a week ago when the little girl began complaining of pain in her arms, legs, jaw and fingers.
Tucker and his wife Meredith noticed that Roe Roe, as they call the active youngster, wanted to be held a lot as they took in a visit last Sunday to the Polar Express at Spencer Shops. On Monday, Chad Tucker said, Roe Roe wouldn’t even walk.
“We knew something was wrong,” the dad said. “We were thinking it was some kind of virus.”
Although doctors told Chad and Meredith that their daughter should be fine, the Tuckers also know that the little girl faces several years of battling the illness.
When Chad posted the news about his daughter’s illness to Facebook on Sunday, he said he could tell what time his friends were getting out of church by when they reacted to the news. By 6 p.m. or so, there were some 11,000 comments on his page.
“It has been very beautiful to see people responding and know that you are not alone,” Chad Tucker said. “To know that there are children who have been through this and are healthy adults today, that is the beauty of reading the stories: ‘Our son went through this,’ ‘Our daughter went through this.’ Those are the stories I like to read.”
Tucker took over Roy’s Folks after Roy Ackland retired about three years ago, with the show rebranded as Roy’s Folks with Chad Tucker. Tucker also anchors the 4 p.m. newscast for Fox 8.
The Tuckers have an older daughter, Carson Parry Tucker, who is 5. What the parents have told both girls is that Roe Roe has a “bug” in her blood, that “the doctors are going to work to get the bug out of your blood, and you are going to stay here so they can do that.”
Roe Roe has a form of leukemia called ALL, Chad Tucker said, a common form of the disease among children who get leukemia. At Wake Forest Baptist, Roe Roe is getting chemotherapy for treatment.
People have been putting Roe Roe on their church’s prayer lists, Chad Tucker said. “We believe in the power of prayer, and that the more people who say prayers in her name will help her and give us strength as well,” he said.
Although social media has a reputation of being a nasty place, Tucker said the experience shows people can spread good that way, too.
“That is the beauty of being a journalist,” he said. “We see the good and the bad that people have to deal with every day, and we see the strength and the wisdom they get going through those valleys.”
