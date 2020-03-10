Coronavirus (copy)

GREENSBORO — Well-Spring retirement community has canceled or postponed its public events through March to protect its residents and staff from potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Well-Spring took the action "with respect to our residents' and staff's safety and well-being, and as a common-sense precautionary measure," said Lynn Wooten, vice president of marketing and public relations.

The community is located at 4100 Well-Spring Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments