GREENSBORO — Well-Spring retirement community has canceled or postponed its public events through March to protect its residents and staff from potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Well-Spring took the action "with respect to our residents' and staff's safety and well-being, and as a common-sense precautionary measure," said Lynn Wooten, vice president of marketing and public relations.
The community is located at 4100 Well-Spring Drive.
