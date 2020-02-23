GREENSBORO — Two well-known state legislators are fighting off political novices in the race to keep their seats.
Republican incumbent Rep. Jon Hardister, who serves in upper leadership in the N.C. House, faces a primary challenger within his own party for the District 59 seat. Three-term Democrat Rep. Cecil Brockman is uncontested in the March 3 primary, but will take on the winner of the Republican primary for the District 60 seat in the Nov. 3 general election.
Hardister's primary opponent is Allen Chappell of Liberty (Allen Chappell on Facebook), a retired U.S. Army colonel who served with the Green Berets and owns a ranch with horses.
This is his first run at political office.
Hardister was first elected in 2012, and serves as the House majority whip (jonhardister.com). He is a marketing executive in a family owned business.
District 59, which represents much of eastern Guilford County, was slightly redrawn before the 2018 election and eliminated the Greensboro neighborhood where Hardister had been living. The veteran legislator moved to Whitsett to remain eligible to run in the district.
The winner of the Chappell-Hardister contest goes on to face Democrat Nicole Quick of Greensboro (quickfornc.com), who is running unopposed in the primary.
Quick, who has degrees in politics and economics, previously worked in the corporate sector. Her son's autism diagnosis led to a change in career that now includes working with teachers and leading workshops focused on working with children with autism in inclusive classrooms.
In the District 60 race, Republicans Ryan Blankenship (Ryan Blankenship for NC House District 60 on Facebook) and Frank Ragsdale will fight for the chance to challenge Brockman. Brockman (cecilfornc.com) lives in High Point and has a degree in political science from UNC-Charlotte. He also serves as the legislative vice chair of the Education K-12 Committee.
Blankenship, a farmer and U.S. Marine who served during the Iraq war, previously taught in Guilford County Schools. He is a Greensboro College graduate.
In the primary, he'll face Ragsdale, a contract tractor-trailer driver for the U.S. Postal Service who has a degree in business administration from American Intercontinental University.
Ragsdale is also a first-time candidate for political office.
Early primary voting is underway at various locations throughout the county. It ends at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.