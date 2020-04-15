Guilford County reported Wednesday its 11th death due to complications from COVID-19.
The county health department also reported 151 cases of the illness as of noon. The county information differs from the official daily state tally, which was released at 11 a.m.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, and the vast majority survive. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia or death.
It's not clear how many people in North Carolina have recovered from the illness. The state so far has not include that information in the data it posts online each day. It also is not included in county data.
The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 5,123 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 99 cases since Monday. Ninety-three of the state's 100 counties have recorded at least one case of the coronavirus confirmed by the state lab, a commercial lab or a hospital.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 149 reported cases of the coronavirus, 12 more than Tuesday's state report, according to state health officials. Three neighboring counties — Forsyth (123), Davidson (87) and Randolph (56) — have recorded more than 50 cases. Guilford's total is seventh-most in North Carolina behind Mecklenburg (1,015), Wake (510), Durham (330), Rowan (206), Cabarrus (191) and Orange (161) counties.
Deaths: 117 statewide, according to state health officials, which is an increase of nine from Tuesday. Ten deaths have been recorded in Guilford County, according to state data. The only N.C. county with more reported deaths is Mecklenburg with 15. Forty-nine N.C. counties have recorded one or more coronavirus-related death.
Hospitalizations: State health officials say 431 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 13 more than on Tuesday. By comparison, hospitalizations jumped by 105 from Monday to Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 579,005 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported to or tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nine states — California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania — have reported 20,000 or more cases of COVID-19.
U.S. deaths related to the coronavirus stood at 22,252 — a one-day increase of 310. By comparison, deaths increased by 1,456 from Monday to Tuesday.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
