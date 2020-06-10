Here are the latest updates about coronavirus in Guilford County and around North Carolina:
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's update shows there are 1,011 new cases of coronavirus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. For comparison, 676 new cases were reported Tuesday. In total, there have been 38,171 cases of COVID-19 to date in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties.
In Guilford County: According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 1,806 total cases of COVID-19 and 81 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of 63 new cases since Tuesday's report, and no additional deaths.
In the Triad: Alamance County has 544 reported cases, 23 deaths; Davidson has 544 cases, 12 deaths; Forsyth has 1,910 cases, 18 deaths; Randolph has 842 cases, 17 deaths; and Rockingham has 118 cases, two deaths, according to the state's latest data.
Top three counties with highest case count: Mecklenburg County has 5,861 cases, 117 deaths; Wake has 2,448 cases, 41 deaths; and Durham has 2,284 cases, 51 deaths.
N.C. deaths: State health officials have confirmed 1,053 deaths as of Wednesday's update.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said a record-high 780 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 — six more than Tuesday's update. Cone Health is currently treating 56 patients with COVID-19, spokesman Doug Allred said Wednesday.
