Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers
Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday’s update shows there are a staggering 1,011 new cases of coronavirus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. For comparison, 676 new cases were reported Tuesday. In total, there have been 38,171 cases of COVID-19 to date in North Carolina.
In Guilford County: According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 1,806 total cases of COVID-19 and 81 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of 63 new cases since Tuesday and no additional deaths.
N.C. deaths: State health officials have confirmed 1,053 deaths as of Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said a record-high 780 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Cone Health is treating 56 of those patients.
