The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 20,122 as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 677 new cases since Tuesday. Avery County in western North Carolina reported its first case earlier this week, which means that all 100 N.C. counties have recorded at least one case of COVID-19.
Rate of N.C. cases: DHHS on Wednesday unveiled a new COVID-19 dashboard that now reports the number of cases in each county per 10,000 residents. Duplin County, with 470 total cases since the outbreak began, leads N.C. with 80 cases per 10,000 residents. Six other counties have recorded more than 50 COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents: Chatham (74 cases per 10,000 residents), Wayne (72), Northampton (67), Wilkes (66), Lee (55) and Bertie (52).
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 916 cases of COVID-19 and 49 related deaths as of Tuesday's report. The number of new cases rose by 31 overnight, while the number of deaths increased by two. The state's new COVID-19 dashboard said Guilford County has seen 17 cases per 10,000 residents.
• As of Tuesday afternoon, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 904 cases of COVID-19 and verified 49 deaths. Since early March, the health department said 159 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, and 384 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers will be updated Wednesday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Tuesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 229 total cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has 314 cases and 11 deaths, Forsyth County has 749 cases and seven deaths, Randolph County has 486 cases and six deaths, and Rockingham County has 49 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 702 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 20 since Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 554 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 31 fewer than Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Tuesday afternoon exceeded 1.5 million, an increase of 24,481 new cases since Monday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Tuesday reported 90,340 deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 933.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
