The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 9,948 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase from 9,568 on Tuesday. Laboratories have confirmed cases of the coronavirus in 98 of the state's 100 counties, an increase of two counties since Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials say 551 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's the highest number on record in April and an increase of 88 more hospitalizations since Tuesday.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 357 reported cases of the coronavirus, an increase from 318 on Tuesday, according to state health officials. Four counties surrounding Guilford have reported at least 90 cases each since the pandemic reached North Carolina in March: Forsyth (194), Davidson (160), Randolph (168) and Alamance (95). Rockingham County has reported only 25 cases.
In Guilford County: The Guilford County Department of Public Health on Monday began to post detailed statistics about the coronavirus in Guilford County. As of noon Wednesday, the county's health department said it had been notified of 358 cases — an increase of 13 from Tuesday — and verified 23 deaths, a number that has not changed since Monday. The health department also said that 88 people are hospitalized locally with the virus — nine more than Tuesday. Another 127 people have recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 27 from Tuesday.
In an email to the News & Record, the health department defined recoveries generally as people who have tested positive for the coronavirus and have shown no symptoms for about a two-week period. That number of recovered persons includes those who were hospitalized, showed mild symptoms and showed no symptoms at all.
N.C. deaths: 354 statewide, up from 342 on Tuesday, according to state health officials. That total includes one new death in Guilford County to bring the county's death toll to 21. Guilford officials, meanwhile, said Wednesday the number of deaths in the county stands at 23.
Eleven N.C. counties have recorded 10 or more deaths related to the coronavirus, according to state data: Mecklenburg (44), Guilford (21), Rowan (19), Franklin (18), Henderson (18), Wake (16), Durham (15), Orange (15), Johnston (12), Wayne (10) and Cabarrus (10). Across N.C., 60 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 death.
Noteworthy: DHHS has updated its COVID-19 dashboard with several key trending metrics, including illness surveillance, laboratory-confirmed cases, positive tests and hospitalizations. State officials will use these measurements to decide when and how to lift the state's current stay-at-home order. Click here, and scroll down for more information.
Congregate living: DHHS said Monday it will produce twice-weekly reports that give more details about ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities and other settings where people live in close contact. Those new details include the facility's name and number of reported coronavirus cases and deaths. Previously, state officials identified only the counties and broad categories of congregate living settings where outbreaks had occurred. Click here for that first report.
Across the U.S.: There have been 981,246 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the United States and its territories as of Monday, an increase of 23,459 new cases, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The nation's death toll from the coronavirus rose to 55,258.
About the illness: For most people, COVID-19, the disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up within three weeks. It can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death for older adults and people with existing health conditions. The vast majority of people who are infected recover.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
