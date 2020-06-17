The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with a 3 p.m. update to include new Guilford County numbers:
Number of N.C. cases: 46,855 as of noon Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,002 new infections since Tuesday. It's the first day since Sunday that the number of new cases exceeded 1,000.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has seen 2,167 cases of COVID-19 and 98 related deaths as of Wednesday's report. Those numbers represent one-day increases of 64 new cases and three new deaths. Guilford County has recorded 41 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 2,194 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 101 deaths. Those numbers represent one-day increases of 46 new cases and two additional deaths. Since early March, the health department said 301 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,151 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Wednesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 810 total cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 678 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 2,333 cases and 26 deaths, Randolph County has had 969 cases and 21 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 147 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,168 statewide as of Wednesday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 14 new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 846 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 17 more than Tuesday and, for the second straight day, it's a new one-day record for North Carolina.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Tuesday afternoon had reached 2.1 million after an increase of 18,577 new cases since Monday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Tuesday reported 116,140 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 496 deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.