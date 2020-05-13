The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 15,816, as of 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 470 cases since Tuesday. Ninety-nine of the state's 100 counties — all but Avery County in western North Carolina — have reported COVID-19 cases.
Two counties have reported more than 1,000 cases each: Mecklenburg (2,204) and Wake (1,080). Fifteen counties, largely on the state's eastern and western edges, have reported fewer than 10 cases apiece.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's coronavirus numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 670 cases of COVID-19 and 44 related deaths as of Wednesday morning's report. That's an increase of 44 new cases and two deaths since Tuesday.
• As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 649 cases of the coronavirus and 42 deaths. Another 137 people are hospitalized in Guilford County for treatment of COVID-19, and another 294 people have recovered.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise slowly. As of Monday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 181 coronavirus cases and eight deaths, Davidson County has 232 cases and 10 deaths, Forsyth County has 449 cases and five deaths, Randolph County has 369 cases and six deaths, and Rockingham County has 43 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 597 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 20 since Tuesday. Deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in 73 N.C. counties. Mecklenburg (61) and Guilford (44) have the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the state. Six other counties have recorded 20 or more deaths from the coronavirus.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 521 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 46 more than on Tuesday.
N.C. recoveries: State health officials said Monday they estimate that 9,115 COVID-19 patients have recovered from symptoms of the disease. It's the first time that the state Department of Health and Human Services has disclosed recovery numbers; click here to read that report. A person is deemed to have recovered from coronavirus 14 days after a positive test if they weren't hospitalized or 28 days after a positive result if they were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. State health officials said they will update this number every Monday afternoon.
N.C. congregate living: State health officials on Tuesday afternoon updated the congregate living report that documents outbreaks at 90 nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities and other related sites statewide. Click here to see that report. In Guilford County, four outbreaks remain ongoing, and two facilities have seen increases in the number of deaths since Friday's report.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Tuesday afternoon was 1.34 million, an increase of 18,106 new cases since Monday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Tuesday reported 80,820 total deaths, an increase of 1,064 from Monday.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
