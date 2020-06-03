Novel coronavirus disease COVID-19
State and local health officials have released the latest information about coronavirus cases in Guilford County and across North Carolina:

In Guilford County: As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health reported 1,415 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 71 deaths, increases of 63 cases and one death since Tuesday. Since early March, the health department said 239 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 748 people have recovered from the illness.

Number of N.C. cases: 30,777 as of 11:41 a.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number of cases increased statewide by 888 since Tuesday.

N.C. confirmed cases by age group: As of Wednesday, 17% cases were reported in ages 0-24 years old; 44% cases in ages 25-49; 22% in ages 50-64; 8% in ages 65-74; and 9% in ages 75 and older.

N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 684 people are hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, 32 fewer than Tuesday.

N.C. deaths: 939 statewide, according to state health officials, an increase of 18 from Tuesday.

