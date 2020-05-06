The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States.
Number of N.C. cases: 12,758 as of 10:45 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 502 cases since Tuesday. Cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in 99 of 100 North Carolina counties.
In Guilford County: There are two different counts of Guilford County's coronavirus numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has reported 507 cases of COVID-19 and 35 related deaths as of Wednesday's report. That's an increase of 43 cases and two deaths since Tuesday.
• As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 527 cases of the coronavirus and 35 deaths — an increase of 33 cases and three deaths since Tuesday. County health officials also said 114 people are hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 216 people have recovered from the virus. Since Tuesday, the number of hospitalizations in the county increased by eight, and the number of recoveries grew by 10.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Wednesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 128 cases and three deaths, Davidson County has 186 cases and nine deaths, Forsyth County has 308 cases and five deaths, Randolph County has 275 cases and four deaths, and Rockingham County has 34 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 477 statewide, according to state health officials, which is an increase of 25 since Tuesday. Eight N.C. counties have reported 20 or more deaths related to the coronavirus: Mecklenburg (57), Guilford (35), Durham (27), Rowan (24), Henderson (22), Wake (21), Franklin (20) and Orange (20).
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 516 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 18 fewer than Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: There have been 1.17 million confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Tuesday, an increase of 19,138 new cases since Sunday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Tuesday reported 68,279 total deaths, a one-day increase of 823. Fourteen states have recorded 1,000 or more deaths related to COVID-19: New York (with 24,717, most in the U.S.), New Jersey, Michigan, Massachusetts, Illinois, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, California, Louisiana, Florida, Maryland, Indiana, Georgia and Ohio.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
