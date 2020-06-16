Coronavirus testing (copy)
Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Wednesday's free COVID-19 testing at Mount Zion Baptist Church has been canceled because of weather, according to a news release.

Testing is expected to resume from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 at the church at 1301 Alamance Church Road. The tests are available without a doctor’s order, appointment or insurance. However, a photo ID is requested.

People with insurance are asked to bring their card. Face coverings are required.

Test results will be available in about three days.

