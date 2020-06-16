GREENSBORO — Wednesday's free COVID-19 testing at Mount Zion Baptist Church has been canceled because of weather, according to a news release.
Testing is expected to resume from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 at the church at 1301 Alamance Church Road. The tests are available without a doctor’s order, appointment or insurance. However, a photo ID is requested.
People with insurance are asked to bring their card. Face coverings are required.
Test results will be available in about three days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.