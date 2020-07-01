The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 66,513 as of noon Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,843 new confirmed infections since Tuesday. Ten percent of all tests reported Tuesday were positive.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 2,891 cases of COVID-19 and 115 related deaths as of Wednesday's report. These numbers represent an increase of 79 new cases and one new death since Tuesday.
• As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 2,808 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 112 deaths. These numbers represent an increase of 63 new cases since Monday but no new deaths. Since early March, the health department said 359 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,648 people have recovered from the illness. County public health officials will update their data later today.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Wednesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,151 total cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 989 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 3,077 cases and 35 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,206 cases and 30 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 234 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,373 statewide as of Wednesday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of 30 new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 901 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 with 86% of hospitals reporting. That's seven fewer patients than Tuesday's report.
Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 2.58 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. The national number of cases increased by 35,664 since Monday. The CDC on Tuesday reported 126,739 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 370 new deaths. The CDC will update their data later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
