The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 56,174 as of noon Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,721 new confirmed infections since Tuesday. Eight percent of all tests reported Wednesday were positive. The daily percentage of positive tests has ranged from 8 to 10% over the past month.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
* According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 2,527 cases of COVID-19 and 110 related deaths as of Wednesday's report. These numbers represent increases of 65 new cases and four new deaths since Tuesday.
* As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 2,482 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 101 deaths. These numbers represent increases of 57 new cases but no new deaths. Since early March, the health department said 323 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,418 people have recovered from the illness. The health department is expected to update their data later today.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Wednesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 994 total cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 797 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 2,679 cases and 31 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,077 cases and 28 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 173 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,271 statewide as of Wednesday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of 20 new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 906 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 (with 88% of hospitals reporting). That's nine fewer than Tuesday, which saw the highest number recorded since the pandemic began.
Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 2.3 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. The national number of cases increased by 26,643 since Monday. The CDC on Tuesday reported 120,333 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 410 new deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.