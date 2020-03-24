GREENSBORO — A drive-thru market of free produce will be held Wednesday for families of school-age children in Guilford County Schools who are having trouble putting food on the table.
The market will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Daystar Church at 1806 Merritt Drive.
Each family gets a box of fresh produce and free chicken sandwiches without ever leaving the car.
The event is being held by Out of the Garden Project, a nonprofit that helps put food on the tables of the needy.
The produce is being donated by Foster Caviness, which supplies restaurants and school cafeterias across the state of North Carolina.
