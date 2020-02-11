Couples ready to walk down the aisle are scrambling after wedding venues across the Carolinas suddenly closed.
Noah's Event Venue shut down all of its locations in the United States this weekend, multiple media outlets reported.
Kaliah Pemberton learned of the closure just days before she was set to get married in High Point, according to WGHP-Channel 8.
"I mean it's really disappointing," she told the news station, adding that she couldn't get a hold of the company on Friday afternoon.
And she's not the only bride-to-be left in dismay.
Others have complained about canceled events at Noah's locations in Charlotte and Greenville, South Carolina.
Andreia Graddick and her fiance are out more than $10,000 after booking their wedding at a venue in the Queen City, according to WSOC-Channel 9 in Charlotte.
"To go and get another venue, it's probably going to be impossible because people have already booked events," mom Sonya Graddick told the station. "It's devastation for us."
Noah's Event Venue on Monday didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
However, the venue in High Point released a statement to WGHP, which read in part: "The owners of the High Point Venue Facility would like to take the opportunity to express their collective frustration at the way that Noah's corporation has terminated its activities and caused the immediate cancellation of future planned events. We are genuinely horrified by this situation."
In Greenville, the parent of one future groom begged others to step in.
"Help!" the person wrote on Facebook. "My son was supposed to get married at Noah's may 31st. We are devastated."
People in the Greenville and High Point areas have suggested alternate wedding venues for couples who were affected, according to Facebook posts and WFMY-Channel 2.
Last year, couples were crushed after Noah's Event Venue closed a location in the Raleigh suburb of Morrisville, according to WTVD-Channel 11, The News & Observer's media partner.
"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken our landlords rejected our lease offers and that the Morrisville venue will be forced to close on August 31, 2019," the company told the news station at the time.
Bankruptcy filing
A federal court filing shows Noah Operations filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2019.
After that, RaShonda Lewis, a bride set to tie the knot this year, said she was "reassured by the company the High Point location was in the clear," according to WGHP.
But a court document filed Friday said the company had "ceased all business operations." A hearing has been ordered for later this month to dismiss the case or convert to Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
"In an email sent out to employees Friday, the company announced it was entering Chapter 7 bankruptcy and had to cease all operations across its 34 locations in the US, immediately," reports WKOW-Channel 27 in Madison, Wisconsin.
