The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a hazardous weather outlook, warning of areas of fog expected in the Triad, including parts of Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties.
Areas of fog will develop and become locally dense Sunday night, with areas of fog expected to linger through late morning to mid-day Monday. Some areas may linger or redevelop, particularly across the northwest Piedmont Triad region, on Monday night and early Tuesday, according to the weather service.
