Fred Pegram, turf manager at BB&T Sports Park in Bermuda Run, takes photos of the water levels, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 Water from the Yadkin River has overflowed the banks and covered the lower level of grass fields. Pegram said he has not see the water this high since he came to the complex in 2006.
The Interstate 40 construction site and access road to BB&T Sports Park in Bermuda Run was flooded when the Yadkin River overflowed its banks, Friday. The USGS river gauge at the Old US 421 Bridge indicated the river crested there around 2 a.m. at about 26.5 feet, which is 2 to 3 feet above flood stage.
Parts of Tanglewood Park were closed due to water from the Yadkin River overflowing the banks, Friday.
Water from the Yadkin River has overflowed the banks and covered sign board on the access road to BB&T Sports Park in Bermuda Run.
A jogger was diverted onto a gravel road because of flooded walking trails at Tanglewood Park when the Yadkin River overflowed its banks.
Water from the Yadkin River has overflowed the banks and covered the lower level of grass fields at BB&T Sports Park in Bermuda Run.
Flooding continued Friday along the Yadkin River, creeks and streams in Forsyth and Davidson counties, authorities said.
A Gaston County man died in a weather-related vehicle crash in Thursday's storms.
Terry Roger Fisher, 73, of Cherryville was driving his pickup that hydroplaned in heavy rain, plunged down a 25-foot embankment and overturned in a creek, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fisher was among four people who died Thursday as high winds, rain, floods and tornadoes pummeled the Southeast.
A tornado touched down 2 miles north of Liberty in northeastern Randolph County, the National Weather Service confirmed on Friday. It toppled trees along U.S. 421 near its exit on Old Liberty Road. No injuries were reported.
At least two tornadoes possibly touched down in Mecklenburg County on Thursday, the weather service said. The violent weather toppled trees and damaged power lines in Charlotte.
Officials at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport evacuated a control tower and advised people to shelter in place because of a tornado warning. Airport officials later tweeted that an inspection of its airfield showed no damage. More than 460 flights into and out of the airport were canceled Thursday.
The Yadkin River flooded along the Enon community in eastern Yadkin County and along the Yadkin College community in western Davidson County, the weather service said. The Triad and Northwest North Carolina received 3 to 5 inches of rain Thursday.
The river reached 26.68 feet at Enon at noon Friday, the weather service said. The Yadkin's flood stage at that location is 24 feet.
Low-lying areas in both Yadkin and Forsyth counties are experiencing minor flooding, said Ben Gouver, a weather service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.
BB&T Sports Park in Bermuda Run is closed until Monday because of flooding from the Yadkin River, said Kristen Strain, the park's chief administrative officer. Earlier on Friday, 7 feet of water covered six fields near the river, said Fred Pegram, the park's turf manager.
"There is nothing we can do until the water recedes," Pegram said. "We then will clean up the silk and debris and clear the roads."
The Yadkin River reached 26.96 feet at Yadkin College at 3:47 p.m. Friday, the weather service said. The river's flood stage at that location is 18 feet.
Floodwater has reached several homes along the river, and has closed Sowers Road near the Linwood community and Hollywood Drive at Grub Ferry Road, said James Danco, a weather service meteorologist in Raleigh. A campground on Hannah Ferry Road is flooded.
The upper campsites at the Thousand Trails Preserve off U.S. 64 has flooded, the weather service said. Minor flooding occurred along the river's banks in Davidson and Davie counties.
The Yadkin River at Enon and Yadkin College will fall below its flood stage by Saturday afternoon, Gouver and Danco said.
A wind advisory for central North Carolina, including Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties, was in effect for most of Friday. A strong low pressure system moved across the mid-Atlantic states Friday. A trailing cold front swept across central North Carolina and produced strong winds.
Friday's wind speeds ranged range between 15 to 30 mph with gusts between 35 and 45 mph in the region, the weather service said. The strong winds damaged trees, resulting in power outages.
Duke Energy Corp. initially reported 1,310 power outages in Forsyth County, 1,648 outages in Guilford County and 12 outages in Stokes County, according to the company's website.
By 6 p.m. Friday, Duke Energy reported 642 outages in Forsyth County, 614 in Guilford County and 140 outages in Davidson County.
The N.C. Department of Transportation reported that roads and bridges were closed Friday because of downed trees, fallen power lines and utility poles and flooding in Forsyth, Davidson, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Davie, Stokes and Wilkes counties.
Minor flooding happened as most creeks and streams in Forsyth County flowed outside their banks Friday, said Gary Styers, the Forsyth County fire marshal.
Flooding also occurred around the Muddy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in southern Forsyth, said Gale Ketteler, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Division. However, no sewage reached the Yadkin River, said Ketteler and Sarah Young, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Division of Environmental Quality.
City crews worked Friday to clear blocked storm drainage systems in Winston-Salem, said Keith Huff, the city's director of field operations. Huff wasn't aware of any roads or streets with standing water from drainage problems, he said.
Today's forecast in Forsyth County calls for a high temperature of 43 degrees with a 20% chance of rain. Tonight's low temperature will be around 31 degrees with a 20% chance of rain.
