GREENSBORO — What wholesale food distributor offers a retail store where you can you walk in and purchase a 6-pound can of corned-beef hash or a box of Certified Angus Beef Ribeye?
At Southern Foods, you can.
“Anything that you’ve seen in our entire company, you can get through our cash-and-carry,” said Bill Mutton, president of Southern Foods.
Offering a retail store that has a 5-pound box of Pillsbury pancake mix or a 6-pound can of Italian pear tomatoes, along with regionally-produced items like San Giuseppe salami or Ashe County Cheese, is just one component of Southern Foods’ new production and distribution facility which opened at the beginning of the year on Westcliff Road.
Southern Foods and its iconic logo are synonymous with Greensboro.
The company, which is an affiliate of Florida-based Cheney Brothers Inc., distributes meat, chicken, seafood and imported food to resorts like Asheville's Omni Grove Park Inn and to white-linen restaurants around the Triad.
Former two-term Mayor Vic Nussbaum founded the company in 1954 on a slice of property wedged between Battleground Avenue — now Old Battleground Road — and the Atlantic and Yadkin railroad line.
The company began humbly enough as a home-delivery service.
By the 1970s, Nussbaum had about 150,000 clients. Customers would purchase a freezer from Southern Foods and every four months or so, delivery drivers would stock them.
“People would just leave the keys to their house and drivers would just go in and fill their freezers up,” said Sue James, who has been with the company 48 years.
She started working there when she was in her teens. Now, James is an accounting manager and personal assistant to Mutton.
“I’ve done everything except cut beef or drive a truck,” she said with a chuckle.
When James joined Southern Foods, the company served customers across North Carolina and small pockets of Virginia and South Carolina.
“That’s how Southern Foods is so well known because it used to be in everybody’s house,” James said.
James said one of Nussbaum’s sons thought it would be a good idea for the company to start delivering to restaurants.
Nussbaum had a lot of friends. One of them owned a Burger King. So the company started selling ground beef to the fastfood restaurant.
A local Taco Bell became another client.
And the wholesale business expanded. It seemed all of the area's high-end restaurants got their custom-cut meat and seafood from Southern Foods.
Then the company started delivering high-end items to grocery stores.
“We started with some of the specialty items that none of the other suppliers had,” James said.
Things like gourmet vinegar, sea salt and imported cheese to name a few.
“That business grew larger than the home business,” James recalled.
At its height, James figures there were over 500 employees working retail and wholesale accounts.
But the home service eventually yielded to online giants like Amazon.
Mutton said the company still has some home accounts, but delivery is now done through FedEx.
Nussbaum, who died in 2001, eventually sold the business and Southern Foods changed hands several times before Cheney Brothers purchased it in 2016.
The company outgrew its old facility on Old Battleground Road and last year Cheney Brothers bought the Westcliff Road property just off N.C. 68 and began work on a new operation.
The 88,000-square-foot building houses cutting and processing operations for meat and seafood and ships to Cheney Brothers distribution centers in Statesville and Goldsboro.
When the company moved to Westcliff Road, it came with all 103 employees. Some of those workers are from Greensboro's Montagnard community. Mutton said Nussbaum sponsored them when they began immigrating from Vietnam to Greensboro roughly 30 years ago. Several have been with the company for years.
Some of those workers process thousands of pounds of beef each day. Others are cutting large salmon harvested in cold waters off the Argentina coast.
Everything gets funneled into what is referred to as "Main Street" — a cavernous cooler where it’s always a chilly 34 degrees. Forklifts hum back and forth stocking shelves and readying orders for shipment.
The company also offers dry-aged beef. Mutton said dry-aging went from a room about the size of a bathroom at the old facility to a 3,800-square-foot space with high-tech temperature and humidity controls to cure pricey cuts.
Another unique aspect to the facility is the culinary center. The commercial-grade kitchen is used for recipe development and cooking demonstrations, and as an event room that seats about 100.
The kitchen is called the Byron C. Russell Culinary Center, named after the CEO of Cheney Brothers.
“He didn’t really want the name, but I picked it anyway, so he’s stuck with it,” said Mutton with a chuckle.
It’s that kind of loyalty that James thinks sets the tone for the company. She said Russell reminds her of Nussbaum.
“He brought back the values Southern Foods originally had,” she said.
Mutton said Russell also recognized the need to reconnect with the average home cook, which is why the company added a retail area when it opened the new facility.
The market, which is open weekdays, has its own entrance. Once inside you'll find shelves stocked with large cans of ketchup, garbanzo beans and, yes, 6-pound cans of corned-beef hash. They can be found alongside large jars of pickles, oversized bottles of Texas Pete and 5-pound sacks of yellow cake mix.
Remember, this is a company that sells in bulk.
But there's also plenty of items in sizes you'd find in a grocery store: bottles of dessert toppings, boxes of Uncle Ben's Mexican Fiesta Rice and containers of Spicewalla spices out of Asheville, a favorite of none other than Oprah Winfrey.
A cooler along one wall stocks cartons of eggs, gallons of milk and vacuum-packed packages of chicken legs.
Between the food and bags of foam plates and cups, the store stocks pretty much everything you'd need to have one heck of a backyard barbecue.
But you'll have to grab a utility cart. The store is so new it doesn't have regular shopping carts.
"This is just something for us to get started," explained Marcus Cobb, who manages the store.
Cobb said the store will evolve with more stock added, a better floor plan — and some real shopping carts.
“We’ve come full circle,” Mutton said. “We started with retail and being able to sell everybody all of the good stuff that we had and now we get to do it again.”
