Social distancing in the Triad is working well enough that the number of cases may be at or near its highest point, according to an infectious disease expert.
However, Dr. Christopher Ohl cautioned Thursday it would be prudent to keep stay-at-home restrictions in place through at least the end of April, and then to reassess. He also said he would recommend most people staying home until mid-May.
Gov. Roy Cooper's statewide stay-at-home executive order expires April 29. Ohl, with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, has been offering weekly updates since Triad residents began to see local fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper said Wednesday that North Carolina will need more widespread COVID-19 testing, extensive efforts to track down people in contact with the sick, and slowed case and hospital rates before movement and commerce restrictions can ease.
Ohl said he supports those recommendations.
"You have to weigh safety and viral transmissions of the pandemic (on one hand) and our economic viability (on the other hand)," Ohl said.
"We all want to get back to work and be able to do the things that seem more normal. We want to relax in a controlled manner."
Those who are extending stay-at-home restrictions until the middle of May are on the safest path, said Ohl, who added he would recommend that timeline.
Ohl said social distancing and staying at home "is clearly working."
"Our numbers are coming down as a state and in most of our communities. We're closer to solutions than we were last week and definitely closer than two weeks ago. We're waiting to hear from the governor about what we're going to do as a state," he said.
Guilford County has 154 reported cases of the coronavirus, five more than in Wednesday's state tally, according to state health officials. Neighboring Forsyth County has 126 reported cases.
Guilford County government, in a post Wednesday on its Facebook page, said it has verified 11 deaths. The only N.C. county with more reported deaths is Mecklenburg with 19.
Ohl said the Triad should feel fortunate that instead of having a sharp peak in cases, "we're having more of a mound or a molehill on a mesa with a flat plateau."
"We're percolating along with a low number of new (daily) cases in Forsyth and Guilford," he said, and our new hospitalizations are on the same pace.
"We have avoided a huge problem here because of us as citizens, and we're doing what we need to do to keep transmission of the virus at bay."
Ohl said while different places are on different timelines, relaxing the stay-at-home restrictions should be a statewide move, rather than individual communities and counties taking their own steps.
A small, but increasingly vocal, group of North Carolinians want to re-open the state economy sooner than later.
They question why parts of the state with limited cases, and deaths in particular, should be subject to the same restrictions as Mecklenburg County and the other four urban areas where 41.5% of the state's 5,469 cases have been identified.
Guilford County Board of Commissioners said it is letting its stay-at-home order expire today and following the state guidelines.
Ohl said it will be "a graduated, controlled process" for relaxing the restrictions in which some businesses will open before others. One example might be permitting dining at restaurants with six feet of separation still in force.
"It won't be all at once," Ohl said. "We won't wake up one morning and hear 'OK, life's normal again' because the virus will still be around. Once we relax, the virus will try to push its way back."
It will take longer to safely hold sporting events again or reopen places of worship, depending on how many people will be in one place and how social distancing can work, Ohl said.
Cooper has warned that any improvements for businesses and the public will be incremental and could be turned on and off, depending on the data.
“I know the changes that we’ve all made in our lives seem to have happened very quickly,” Cooper said. "Undoing those changes won’t happen as fast. To protect our health and long-term economic prosperity, we have to act with care, rather than haste.”
Ohl said Wake Forest Baptist is handling all COVID-19 patient testing in-house, and likely other Triad hospitals are as well.
Wake Forest Baptist plans to begin testing mothers in labor because the breathing mechanisms involved in giving birth make them more susceptible to contracting the virus.
Ohl said there still aren't enough kits available to test everyone who wants to be tested, nor will testing be conducted anytime soon in physician offices.
