Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and 15 other North Carolina mayors issued a joint statement, condemning the actions of Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd.
"As mayors of cities in North Carolina, we have come together to express our abhorrence of the horrific murder of George Floyd, an act of unspeakable violence, cold inhumanity and racism," the mayors said in the statement. "The photographic evidence of this act speaks for itself. Mr. Floyd was suffocated to death by a Minneapolis police officer while pleading for his life as three other officers knelt or stood by and did nothing to help him, even as he called out, 'I can't breathe.'"
Video shows former police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd is handcuffed and on the ground beside a police car. The Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and three other police officers the day after Floyd's death. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Floyd's death has sparked several days of often peaceful and sometimes violent protests throughout the country. Greensboro had multiple peaceful protests but also looting and vandalism over the weekend.
"As a society, we cannot tolerate this kind of police violence rooted in systemic racism," the statement said. "As mayors, we work closely with the police leadership in our cities, and we know that they also will not tolerate this kind of police violence and racism within their forces."
The statement said police violence that resulted in Floyd's death "deeply erodes trust in our police forces, despite the good work of so many officers every day — officers who themselves abhor the racism and violence so evident in the death of George Floyd."
Vaughn and other mayors sent condolences to Floyd's family and issued support for Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis in "his call for justice and accountability." The mayors also said they supported people who are peacefully protesting and honoring the memory of George Floyd and others who have been victims of systemic racism and police violence.
The other elected officials who joined in the statement included mayors Allen Joines of Winston-Salem, Steve Schewel of Durham, Mary Ann Baldwin of Raleigh, Vi Lyles of Charlotte, Mitch Colvin of Fayetteville, Ester Manheimer of Asheville, Bill Saffo of Wilmington, Ian Baltutis of Burlington, Pam Hemminger of Chapel Hill, Lydia Lavelle of Carrboro, Jenn Weaver of Hillsborough, Dontario Hardy of Kinston, TJ Cawley of Morrisville, Karen Alexander of Salisbury and Bill Dusch of Concord.
