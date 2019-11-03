GREENSBORO — Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan's children recalled their mother's wit and infectious smile, fierce love and laughable idiosyncrasies during a memorial service celebrating her life at the church that had been her spiritual home for decades.
Daughter Jeanette Hagan recalled 4 a.m. California time calls from her mom, who was lost in Washington, D.C. traffic.
"The mom who sang off-key but didn't care and would sing anyway," son Tilden Hagan IV told an overflow audience at First Presbyterian Church, then listed more. "The mom who would call every dog we ever had a 'him,' even though we only had female dogs."
She was also the mom who would wake her children on Christmas morning to go make breakfast and help out at the Bell House, the Greensboro residential center that once housed people with disabilities such as cerebral palsy, so the staff could spend that time with their families.
Daughter Carrie Hagan Stewart repeated a comment from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer about her mother: "She was an amazing force, never loud, but always strong."
Hagan, known for her advocacy especially for teachers and military families, died Oct. 28 at 66 after battling complications from a tick bite for more than three years. The rare virus led to brain inflammation that made it difficult for her to speak and walk.
"Mom never knew what life would throw at her, and that was OK," daughter Jeanette Hagan said.
She was eulogized with an American flag draped across her coffin and musical selections that included "Amazing Grace" on bagpipes.
More than 1,200 people packed the main sanctuary of the church where she was an elder and former Sunday school teacher. N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) were among those who spoke. Hagan's husband of 40 years, businessman Chip Hagan, acknowledged others, including U.S. senators Richard Burr (R-North Carolina) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), former N.C. Gov. Jim Hunt and N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein.
Chip Hagan also thanked the rows of former staffers and campaign volunteers, many of whom had flown in from across the country to be there.
As he rose to speak, Cooper lovingly touched Hagan's coffin before noting the young people Hagan motivated to serve in public office, including some on his staff.
"From presidents to people at home, we called her Kay," Cooper said.
The governor recalled trying to recruit Democrats to run for public office during his time in the North Carolina Senate and finding out that Hagan was planning to run for a seat.
"We found out pretty soon we had struck gold," Cooper said. "Kay went to Raleigh and our state was better for it. She blazed many trails. She never forgot what mattered. She never forgot who mattered."
Hagan, a former banker and lawyer, served 10 years as a state legislator before besting Elizabeth Dole in the 2008 U.S. Senate race. Hagan served a single term before losing to Republican Thom Tillis in 2014.
McCaskill elicited laughs while sharing the story of a freshman Kay Hagan wanting to use the tiny Senate swimming pool, the one that women didn't use because some of their male comrades liked to swim naked. The junior senator, who loved to swim, soon got the rules changed.
But she will be remembered for so much more, McCaskill said of Hagan, whose assignments included the Committee on Armed Services.
"She was substance, head down, hard at work — no grandstanding — working to elevate the voices that had no lobbyist," McCaskill said.
Her love of her grandchildren, whom she loved taking to the library, was recounted. So were the moments when her selflessness came back to her. The nurse who ended up caring for Hagan was the daughter of a woman that Hagan, many years earlier, had helped immigrate to the United States.
Retired former First Presbyterian Pastor Sid Batts, who had been her pastor for two decades, spoke of how important Hagan's faith had been to her.
He recalled that he was leaving Moses Cone Hospital when he got a phone call from Hagan, who the summer before had traveled to Cuba on a church mission trip.
"It was Kay, who was the calmest of the calm, and saying in a distressed voice, 'Have you seen the ad?' " Batts said.
The ad was a political attack run by Dole's supporters in the Senate race. It portrayed Hagan as a "godless American." At the end of it, Batts said, a voice that could have been mistaken for Hagan's could be heard saying, "There is no God."
It couldn't have been further from the truth, Batts said.
"What bothered her was much more than being attacked," Batts said. "It was that her deeply held faith was being smeared. Kay's faith honored God. It was her 'north,' her true compass."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.