Battleground Park District to link 400 hundred acres for tourist destination GREENSBORO — The mud was a problem, so then-Guilford County planner Roger Bardsley called Chris Wilson at the city of Greensboro and asked him to meet on “the hill.” The slope adjacent to the Greensboro Science Center was eroding, and the dirt muddying Lake Sloan. Recalling the conversation more than 10 years ago, Wilson, now a Greensboro assistant city manager, is a bit awed by what’s transpired since — and what’s yet to come. Bardsley, who has since retired, told Wilson about the history of Country Park and the adjacent Guilford Guilford Courthouse National Military Park. “He said, ‘You know Chris, all of these properties were connected at some time, it would be really great if these were connected again,’ ” Wilson recalled. And the acorn of the Battleground Parks District began to take root. City, county and federal officials are working to link the 400 hundred acres that they hope puts Greensboro on the map as a premier tourist destination. The district includes the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, the Greensboro Science Center, Country and Jaycee parks, the Spencer Love Tennis Center, the Lewis Recreation Center, Forest Lawn Cemetery and parts of the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway. “It all kind of works hand-in-hand,” said Glenn Dobrogosz, CEO of the Greensboro Science Center. “Drawing in just that focal point of what’s unique to Greensboro — our history, our science, our people, our culture, our art — all that comes together in a beautiful 400-acre piece of land.” And it’s not just a system of trails. A treehouse village for kids, an elevated undulating boardwalk, a zipline or zip bikes (bicycles attached to ziplines) across Lake Sloan, an amphitheater seating 200 to 300 people, North Carolina’s largest carousel and a lakefront promenade are among the attractions officials plan to include. All of this is included in Phase One of the project, which is just getting underway with $5 million from city bonds approved in 2016. The Rotary Club of Greensboro raised $3 million for the carousel. The city and the Science Center will share use of the amphitheater, which will overlook Lake Sloan. A $15 million to $18 million expansion at the Science Center — which will double the size of its zoo and include a Malayan Tiger breeding center — also will boost the park district, Dobrogosz said. Sports is another draw boosters are banking on. “We’re looking at expansion of our tennis facility. It’s going to create a facility that’s one of the biggest of its kind in the Southeast,” Wilson said, adding that much of that expansion will be privately funded. Phase One of the park district focuses on 4.5 acres between Lake Sloan and the Greensboro Science Center — and that muddy hill Wilson and Bardsley stood on years ago. Country Park, with Lake Sloan and Lake Lindley, forms the heart of the district. “What we heard overwhelming from the public is that lake is the thing,” Wilson said. With that in mind, many of the improvements are planned around the lakes, including the promenade that will stretch along Nathanael Green Drive. “That grand promenade will be designed for food trucks or artists or vendors, so that on weekends or whenever they want, they can have this high-appeal place with lots of people saturated into it,” Dobrogosz said. “We feel if we do a strong enough job in getting that completed, then we venture into the entire 400 acres,” he said. “But that 400 acres that can become something even grander which we haven’t envisioned yet, but that visioning starts with this next level of design, because the first schematic design was just on that lakefront hillside.” Dobrogosz, Wilson and Vanessa Smiley, interim superintendent of the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, say connecting and cross-promoting the properties is a win-win for the area. “Things like our social media can promote those facilities,” Smiley said, noting that similar efforts elsewhere in the National Park System have been successful. “It’s little breadcrumbs here and there to get people to not just visit our park but also the other local facilities” she said. “Everybody will benefit,” Wilson said. “We know that the Science Center is drawing people from all over, and we know that the federal park is drawing people from all over.” “One of the big components is not just the attractions, but the potential,” Wilson said. “You also have the ability to have significant festivals and events. Think about Spoleto Festival in Charleston,” he said, referring to the 17-day arts festival in South Carolina. The festival drew 6 million visitors in 2018, according to reports from The (Charleston) Post and Courier. The Greensboro Urban Loop a quarter-mile down Lawndale Drive will provide easy access to the district as well. Parking, however, is a problem. “You’re talking millions of visitors … Those lots can get full pretty quick.” Wilson said. The city is considering adding a lot along Orman Road, and it’s talking with adjacent commercial properties about shared parking. Trams could be used to move visitors around the various sites. The money those visitors spend will move around the city as well, Wilson said. “The bigger the attraction, the more people will spend, he said. Restaurants, retailers, hotels are the obvious beneficiaries. But the expansion of the tennis facilities would also bring construction jobs, Wilson said. And the district could be a factor for companies considering relocating here and looking at how their employees might enjoy the community. “It feels like Greensboro is about to enter a new era of how we are able to market ourselves as a community,” Dobrogosz said. “It’s all the cool things going on downtown, to the craft beers, to the performing arts center, new restaurants — the new vibe that they’re trying to create down there ... complemented by what we’re doing here, complemented by what they’re doing at the Coliseum ... the (Greensboro Aquatic Center) has done far better than anyone ever expected. “Tourism is the purest form of economic development, because people come here, they like it. They send social media everywhere for pictures, they spend their money and they leave,” Dobrogosz said. “They’re spending their disposable income in our community. If we can capture more of that, it’s a golden ticket, I think.”

New minor-league baseball team could become game-changer for High Point HIGH POINT — The people who brought professional baseball to High Point this year are swinging for the fences with the High Point Rockers and BB&T Point. If their plans for the new ballpark and development around it come to fruition, it will be a game-changer for the city. High Point stepped to the plate about five years ago after planning sessions of its City Council and convention and visitors bureau yielded the same recommendation: The city needed a catalyst for downtown redevelopment. They settled on the idea of building a ballpark and bringing professional baseball to the city. “The idea wasn’t, ‘We want professional baseball in High Point,’” said Ray Gibbs, executive director of Forward High Point. “It was, ‘What can we do as a catalyst to change the mental state of High Point?’” Naysayers had talked about the city losing industries and becoming “nothing but a showroom town,” Gibbs said. Oak Hollow Mall “had closed, they said, so High Point can’t support anything. We needed to change that attitude.” Minor-league baseball was an attractive option because with 70 home dates for the Rockers in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, “there’s more opportunities for you to actually have that community gathering, that entertainment venue, that date to do something and go out there,” said Christian Heimall, the club’s assistant general manager. A steering committee was put together in 2016 and used a grant from the convention and visitors bureau to hire CS&L (Convention Sports & Leisure), a Texas-based consulting company to do a feasibility study on whether High Point could support a baseball team and stadium. On July 1, 2016, the downtown revitalization organization that became Forward High Point was created and took over the concept. Forward High Point raised additional money to do a second phase of the feasibility study to identify land and parcels for the ballpark and downtown development. The organization found its leadoff hitter when it hired Gibbs in September 2016. Gibbs, who was instrumental in helping Greensboro build a downtown ballpark as president of Downtown Greensboro Inc., started looking at properties in High Point and began to put an ownership group together. The biggest challenge was finding the right place to build the ballpark. “None of the sites identified initially had the ability to be a catalyst for redevelopment,” Gibbs said. “The stadium would fit, but there wasn’t enough room for other development adjacent to it.” Gibbs found the current site for the ballpark and presented it to his board in January 2017. In the next 28 months, Forward High Point acquired close to 30 parcels of land, designed, built and funded a $36 million ballpark and bought and fielded a team. “I walked in here in September 2016 and my board told me our goal was to have a professional baseball team here playing in April 2019,” Gibbs said. “We don’t have a site. We don’t have a team. We don’t have any money.” After the Rockers played their first home game May 2, Gibbs said he jokingly told his executive committee: “You’re going to have to fire me because I missed it by two days.” For Gibbs, there’s a sole reason why professional baseball is now being played in High Point. “Everybody got behind this, and there’s no way we could have done it otherwise,” he said. The Rockers will maintain and manage the BB&T Point stadium on a 20-year lease that allows the club to “basically control the events that go on here,” Heimall said. Now that High Point has a ballpark and professional baseball, what’s next? Gibbs and Forward High Point have had discussions with United Soccer League officials about placing a franchise in the city. USL teams typically play a 28- to 30-game regular-season schedule. With an artificial turf field and a removable pitching mound, BB&T Point can also be used for football, lacrosse, concerts and even kickball. “Every Wednesday when the team’s not playing we’re going to put four kickball fields out there somewhere and play kickball and open up our craft beer room and let people enjoy it and have some fun here,” Heimall said. But it’s not all fun and games for Gibbs and High Point. In some ways, their work is just starting. As part of a $60 million revitalization plan, they plan on breaking ground this summer on a 55,000-square-foot events center just beyond BB&T Point’s centerfield gates. Later in the summer, a city park will be completed beyond the wall in left field. In right field there will be a condominium and apartment complex as well as a number of restaurants. “In three or four years we’ll see the finished product,” Heimall said, “but we may not see the actual fruits of that labor for some time when those generations of students who maybe now they’re in middle school or a freshman in high school, decide after graduating college, ‘You know what, I’m going to move back home to High Point because there are so many opportunities.’”

ACC Hall of Champions The ACC was founded in Greensboro in 1953. And ever since then, there have been ACC champions to celebrate. In 2011, the ACC Hall of Champions was added to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. The hall features interactive displays, exhibits and a multipurpose program space. Other features are a 4-foot, 360-degree video globe that shows conference highlights, a timeline of the ACC, exhibits for the universities in the ACC, a mascots exhibit and a you-call-the-play broadcasting booth. Call 336-315-8411 or visit acchallofchampions.net. Just down the hall you’ll find the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame. Call 336-433-7261 or visit greensborosports.org/guilford-county-sports-hall-fame. N.C. A&T homecoming “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth.” That’s how N.C. A&T bills its football homecoming weekend. And rightfully so. The 2016 weekend included concerts, a comedy show, parties of all kinds, step shows, a pep rally, Miss and Mister A&T competitions, a parade, a golf tournament, a talent show and more. Oh, and a football game. Since hiring head coach Rod Broadway in 2011, the Aggies haven’t lost a homecoming game, winning six in a row. Students and alumni from all over turn out for the weekend. And almost all of the events are open to the public, so anyone can be an Aggie for the weekend. Greensboro Parks and Recreation hosts A&T FanFest each year on homecoming weekend. It features arts and crafts vendors, food and drinks, and live music and entertainment for all ages, including a performance by A&T’s marching band, The Blue and Gold Marching Machine. According to city officials, FanFest is the largest city-managed special event in Greensboro, entertaining more than 50,000 people. A&T, which is the largest school on the list of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, was founded in 1891 as a vocational college for African-Americans. The college, which is in downtown Greensboro, has about 11,000 students. When the football season is over, A&T also offers multiple music ensembles, lectures and readings, and dance and theater performances. For more information, visit www.ncat.edu. More College Sports College athletes in Greensboro find success in all kinds of sports. The schools offer: GREENSBORO COLLEGE: Baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, football, men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, swimming and diving, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, volleyball. www.greensborocollegesports.com. GUILFORD TECHNICAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball. www.gtcc.edu/athletics. GUILFORD COLLEGE: Baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, cross country, football, men’s golf, men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, softball, women’s swimming, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, track and field, volleyball. www.guilfordquakers.com. HIGH POINT UNIVERSITY: Baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, cross country, men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, track and field, volleyball. 336-841-9276, http://highpointpanthers.com. N.C. A&T: Baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, bowling, cross country, football, softball, women’s swimming, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, track and field, volleyball. 336-334-7749, www.ncataggies.com. UNC-GREENSBORO: Baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, cross country, men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, track and field, volleyball. 336-334-3250, www.uncgspartans.com.

ACC Network to offer wall-to-wall programming for the league starting Aug. 22 GREENSBORO — How far we’ve come from the early days of the ACC, when C.D. Chelsey’s weekly basketball broadcasts were a rare treat. In just a couple of months, fans of the league will have Commissioner John Swofford’s candy store permanently at their fingertips — 24 hours a day, 365 days a year — as the league launches the ACC Network, offering wall-to-wall programming for the conference beginning Aug. 22. This is what those growing pains were all about, starting in 2009 when the landscape of college athletics began shifting and the nation’s best basketball conference had to make some tough choices to preserve its relevance moving forward. “The biggest challenges were expansion and people understanding the expansion, trying to explain why it was important, why we needed to get to where we were and obviously, some things came after 2009,” Swofford said. “We had to put ourselves in position to be able to have that opportunity.” The network has been a decade in the making, precipitated by the massive television revenues for college football that began to emerge at the turn of the millennium. Having hung its hat on the nation’s strongest basketball tradition since its inception, Swofford and other ACC leaders saw the writing on the wall. “We were a basketball-centric conference,” he said. “We had to redefine ourselves, from a business standpoint, on the football side of things in order to maximize the longer-term revenues we were going to need to continue to compete at the level we wanted to compete.” Only in the early 2000s did the ACC’s football revenues surpass its basketball income, which was a rarity among major conferences. The Big Ten and its massive public universities with huge alumni bases took the first step in television, partnering with Fox Sports to launch the Big Ten Network in 2007, famously airing Appalachian State’s victory at Michigan as its first live game. More than a decade later, it’s safe to say the Big Ten Network has been a success, but that wasn’t without hiccups early, as cable and satellite providers didn’t add the channel en masse early on. In fact, only two major providers made the network available at the start. On the other hand, the SEC Network, which partnered with ESPN, was on almost every major national cable system for its Aug. 14, 2014, launch. That’s something the ACC took note of, strategically delaying its launch until 2019 when several of Disney’s key contracts came up for renewal. Already, the ACC Network has deals with DirecTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, PlayStation Vue, Suddenlink and Verizon Fios. Swofford is pleased with the current distribution reach and optimistic about what’s to come between now and the launch. “ESPN being a part of Disney, they have tremendous leverage in the marketplace and that’s very important both from an advertising standpoint and certainly a distribution standpoint,” he said. Naturally, the two conferences with the most successful networks have soared above the field in terms of revenue, with the Big Ten bringing in $51.1 million per school in television revenue for the 2017-18 season, and the SEC at $40.9 million. The Big 12, which doesn’t have its own network, brought in $34.3 million per member and the Pac-12, which has struggled without a partner for its network, did $31.5 million per member. The ACC, which saw its schools get $26.9 million per institution, is expecting its television revenue to become competitive with the Big Ten and SEC. That’s especially important in the current media landscape where football drives the bus, which is precisely the change that other conference leaders saw on the horizon and had to begin shifting the conference. Currently, Swofford said, television and media revenues make up 75 to 80% of the ACC’s revenue. “It’s been a huge change for us,” he said. “Probably bigger than any other autonomy conference, but it’s been a change for everybody. “We had to understand that, grasp it and really improve from a football standpoint.” Progress isn’t easy and it certainly wasn’t for some fans, losing the round-robin schedule and seeing the ACC Tournament played in New York. But in the end, it’s proven necessary. It’s been tough to see Maryland go and tough to adjust to new rivalries, but without realignment, there would be no ACC Network, and perhaps, even no ACC as the league could have been left behind. “As a nine-member league, we could see some real struggles coming for us in the early 2000s if we didn’t expand our footprint,” Swofford said.