GREENSBORO — One westbound lane on West Wendover Avenue will be closed next week to allow for waterline work in the area.
One lane will be closed from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily Monday through Friday between Carolina and Virginia streets, the city said in a news release.
Virginia Street will be closed between West Wendover Avenue and West Northwood Street Monday through Jan. 10, the city said.
A signed detour with traffic cones will be in place. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule could affect these closings, the city said.
