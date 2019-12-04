road detour sign

GREENSBORO — One westbound lane on West Wendover Avenue will be closed next week to allow for waterline work in the area.

One lane will be closed from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily Monday through Friday between Carolina and Virginia streets, the city said in a news release.

Virginia Street will be closed between West Wendover Avenue and West Northwood Street Monday through Jan. 10, the city said.

A signed detour with traffic cones will be in place. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule could affect these closings, the city said.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments