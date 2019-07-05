GREENSBORO — From 10 p.m. on Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the following areas near Horse Pen Creek Road will be impacted with road closures and service interruptions due to waterline relocation, the city said in a news release. 

• McAlister Place Apartments;

• All addresses on Tannenbaum Circle, Quaker Run Drive, Shaker Drive, Meeting House Drive, Friendsview Drive, Two Oaks Drive, and Puritan Drive;

• 2806 Horse Pen Creek Road;

• The 2700-block of Horse Pen Creek Road; and 

• The Knights of Columbus Club 2780 Horse Pen Creek Road.

All fire hydrants within the impacted area will be out of service during this project.

