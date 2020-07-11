road closed signs WEB (copy)

File photo

 David Rolfe/Journal

GREENSBORO — A section of East Bessemer Avenue is closed due to a water main break, police said today in a news release.

The road is closed at 2131 East Bessemer Avenue, between Rollins and Jolson streets, police said.

Police ask drivers to be careful in the area or to use another route.

Recommended for you

Load comments