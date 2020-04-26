orange and white barrels intentionally blurred in distance (copy)

GREENSBORO — Water line work is expected to force lane closures in three areas in Greensboro from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.

• Southbound lanes in the 100 block of College Road.

• A westbound lane at the intersection of West Market Street and College Road.

• An eastbound lane of West Market Street at Friendway Road.

Traffic signs and cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

