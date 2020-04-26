GREENSBORO — Water line work is expected to force lane closures in three areas in Greensboro from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.
According to a news release from the city of The expected closures are:
• Southbound lanes in the 100 block of College Road.
• A westbound lane at the intersection of West Market Street and College Road.
• An eastbound lane of West Market Street at Friendway Road.
Traffic signs and cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.