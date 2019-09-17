Road Closed detour sign construction
GREENSBORO — Motorists should expect occasional lane closures on Brandt Street through Halloween. 

Those lane closures will begin Wednesday between the intersection of Immanuel Road to the intersection of W. Meadowview Road for water line rehabilitation. 

The closures will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. 

The rehabilitation work could be impacted by inclement weather or last minute schedule changes.

Directional signs and cones will be in place to direct traffic. 

