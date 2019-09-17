GREENSBORO — Motorists should expect occasional lane closures on Brandt Street through Halloween.
Those lane closures will begin Wednesday between the intersection of Immanuel Road to the intersection of W. Meadowview Road for water line rehabilitation.
The closures will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The rehabilitation work could be impacted by inclement weather or last minute schedule changes.
Directional signs and cones will be in place to direct traffic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.