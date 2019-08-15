GREENSBORO — A water line relocation project will lead to interruptions in service for some customers beginning Sunday.
The interruptions will begin at 7 a.m. and last until 3 p.m., the city said in a news release.
The areas impacted by the Horsepen Creek Road Water Line Relocation project are listed below:
• Parkside Townhomes located at 3008 Horse Pen Creek Road;
• All address on Dressage and Canterwood drives;
• Greensboro Country Club at 4815 Carlson Dairy Road;
• 2907 Horse Pen Creek Road; and
• Caldwell Academy at 2900 & 2901 Horse Pen Creek Road.
Motorists are encouraged to use other routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.