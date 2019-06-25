Updated 12:35 a.m.
GREENSBORO — Police video released Tuesday evening shows a man seizing while on the floor of a carport and speaking incoherently while officers and paramedics tried to figure out what was wrong with him.
They debated diabetes, delirium, drugs or seizures.
Aaron Andrews, who police had detained in connection with an attempted break-in that day, was handcuffed and put into an ambulance where he stopped breathing and later died.
Four 30-minute videos from body-worn officer cameras, plus a 25-minute compilation video introduced by Police Chief Wayne Scott were released by the city of Greensboro about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Andrews’ June 17 death in police custody.
In the compilation video, Scott offered “heartfelt condolences” to Andrews’ family and “anyone who was touched by this incident.”
Scott petitioned Guilford County Superior Court Judge Susan Bray Tuesday afternoon for permission to publicly release video from officers’ cameras.
“The chief felt like it would be important in terms of transparency to show what happened with Mr. Andrews when police arrived up until when he was placed into the ambulance,” said police attorney Polly Sizemore, who represented the department during the hearing.
Four Greensboro officers responded about 11:20 a.m. June 17 to a suspicious person call at 2200 Maybank Drive in Greensboro. One officer’s camera malfunctioned, leaving investigators with three views of the scene. A fourth video showed a witness explaining what had happened earlier that day at Andrews’ home, where he told his roommate someone had broken into their house.
On June 17, Jessica Taylor reported a man, later identified by police as Andrews, was trying to break into her house while she was alone with her 11-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter.
That evening, police sent out a news release saying that Andrews had died handcuffed and in the back of an ambulance.
The release was reminiscent of one sent in September after Marcus Deon Smith died in police custody. In that case, officers used a RIPP-hobble-style device to secure Smith’s hands and legs behind his back before his death. The state medical examiner ruled that the “prone restraint” contributed to Smith’s death.
Sizemore told Bray Tuesday that releasing the videos from Maybank Drive would put to rest any speculations or rumors about what happened to Andrews.
Bray agreed.
After the hearing, Scott told reporters, “I want us to be as transparent as possible.”
“In our community we will always have questions about what police actions are,” he said. “And if we have a tool by which we can be more transparent, such as body-camera video, I think it’s in the best interest of our community and our police department” to use that.
The News & Record reviewed all of the videos late Tuesday.
The compilation video begins with the initial two officers watching Andrews “leap” on all fours in the side yard of the Taylor residence.
“It freaked me out,” one officer said later in the video. “I ain’t never seen anybody act like that.”
Andrews made his way into the Taylors' carport where police caught up to him. The officers told him to sit down and asked what he had taken. He answered in what sounded like gibberish.
Police recognized that he was having trouble breathing and that his pupils were dilated. They called for paramedics but told them to wait until they had him under control.
They told Andrews to stay seated, keep breathing and asked a series of questions before handcuffing him behind his back.
Andrews put up a brief fight, whined, cried and yelled while suffering seizures.
Officers asked if he had had seizures before and used a detached seat from a car to pad his head. They held his legs still.
“Every muscle in his leg is tensing,” one officer said in the video.
Officers kept telling Andrews to calm down and take it easy. He would appear to respond, then begin seizing again.
Officers tried to figure out if what was happening was a medical problem or drug-related.
Interviews around the same time at Andrews’ house helped shed some light on a possible answer.
Andrews lived on Westhaven Drive, less than a mile from the Taylors, in a home for recovering drug and alcohol addicts
Andrews’s roommates told police that he had moved into the house a week before after leaving a residential treatment center. They said he had had an opioid, heroin and meth addiction and that he was taking a lot of psychiatric medication.
One roommate said Andrews had been kicked out of the home during a previous stay months before for causing problems. The roommates said there had been no issues with Andrews during his most recent stay until that morning.
Andrews accused one roommate of stealing his pills.
And they told the officer they thought he had bought meth from someone the night before.
But there weren’t any red flags until that morning when one roommate, Paul Stevensen, passed Andrews walking down the street. Stevensen told officers Andrews was covered in dirt, sweat and vomit and told him that someone had broken into their house.
Andrews continued walking, and ended up at the Taylor residence.
An officer told Taylor that Andrews was “on something.”
“I know, I opened the door and saw his eyes and I immediately close the door but he was definitely trying to break in,” Taylor told the officer. “But me and my kids are OK."
In the carport police told Andrews to “take it easy.”
“Easy,” Andrews repeated in one of the few intelligible responses during the encounter.
They tried to keep him calm as paramedics began working on him.
His blood sugar level lessened their concern about diabetes.
Andrews began struggling again as they put an oxygen mask on his face.
“He’s been this way for at least 15 to 20 minutes,” an officer said.
They wondered if he was suffering from delirium.
“I don’t think he spoke a word of English since he got here but he was mumbling,” an officer said.
They decided to put Andrews on a stretcher and handcuff him to it for the trip to the hospital. Paramedics asked one of the officers to sit in the back of the ambulance.
The officer’s video showed that once the doors closed, paramedics realized they had lost him. One began chest compressions.
The officer climbed out of the ambulance as paramedics worked on Andrews.
“They’re still working, I don’t know if they got him back or not,” the officer told a colleague.
A female officer had just walked away from Taylor when she heard the news. Taylor was on the front porch crying in the arms of two people.
“You might have saved his life because he might be suffering from some medical condition or something,” the officer said.
Taylor took it hard when news reached her that Andrews had stopped breathing.
“God that hurts my heart,” she said.
Another officer responded: “It does. I feel for him.”
As the female officer checked her computer for updates on the interviews at Andrews’ house, she kept whispering, “Come on, Aaron. Come on, Aaron.”
Andrews died 20 minutes later.
Updated: 9:25 p.m.
Updated: 6:55 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Police plan to release the body-worn camera footage on Tuesday captured by four officers who responded to a breaking-and-entering call that ended in a man's in-custody death.
Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott petitioned the court to allow for the release of the videos. State law requires a judge's order for a police department to make body-worn camera footage public.
Aaron Andrews, 35, died in police custody on June 17, after being detained, police said, in an attempted break-in at the Taylor residence at 2200 Maybank Drive in Greensboro.
"The chief felt like it would be important in terms of transparency to show what happened with Mr. Andrews when police arrived up until when he was placed into the ambulance," said Polly Sizemore, the police department's attorney.
Sizemore said the videos' release would put to rest any speculations or rumors about what happened with Andrews and allow the community to see it for themselves.
Superior Court Judge Susan Bray agreed and ordered the release of the videos, in their entirety, Tuesday afternoon.
Scott said the videos should be released before the end of the evening.
"I want us to be as transparent as possible," Scott said. "In our community, we will always have questions about what police actions are, and if we have a tool by which we can be more transparent, such as body-camera video, I think it's in the best interest of our community and our police department to ... do all that we can to put out the facts."
And though all parties involved in the videos consented to the release, that agreement didn't come without some hesitation.
A prosecutor and attorneys for the city, county, police department and Greensboro Police Officers Association expressed specific concerns about the release before Bray's decision.
For the county, the concern was that paramedics can be heard discussing Andrews' medical needs.
The Greensboro Police Officers Association wanted the videos released in their entirety, with no edit, except an explanation from Scott about specific police policies. They also wanted the names of officers to be withheld from the public to prevent public outcry or attacks.
Scott told Bray that withholding the names would go against past decisions by the department.
Steve Cole, the chief assistant district attorney, said State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Scott Williams worried about releasing the videos publicly while the SBI was in the early stages of an ordered investigation into what happened. The association's attorney, Amiel Rossabi, said the SBI plans to interview the officers Wednesday morning.
All of the officers have been placed on administrative duty while the police department investigates the case at the same time the SBI does, which is standard practice.
Cole also expressed concerns about setting a precedent with the release of future body-worn camera footage.
"The position of our office, both in the last administration and this one, is that the video belongs to the police and they can do with them what they will within the bounds of state law," Cole said.
Sizemore told Bray the police department has been in contact with Andrews' sister and though his mother wants to view the footage, she wanted her children to be with her. Under state law, without the judge's consent, the department could only release the video to parents, spouses or a family attorney.
Sizemore said Andrews' family lives in Wake County and was told about the 2 p.m. hearing Tuesday but she never heard back from them.
They didn't attend the court proceedings.