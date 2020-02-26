GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Register of Deeds has found more than 400 records of sales of enslaved people in its own files and in local court records.
The deeds office has begun releasing an 11-part video series — "The Slave Deeds of Guilford County" to explain the historical significance of this deep dive into the past.
The deeds office, working with N.C. A&T and UNCG researchers, has produced the videos with historians, genealogists, researchers and others who will talk about slave deeds and slavery. New videos will be released weekly on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter through May 1.
