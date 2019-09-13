GREENSBORO — A new traffic pattern will be implemented at the intersection of Gate City Boulevard and Murrow Boulevard, starting at at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, the city announced on Friday.
All traffic will be channeled onto Murrow from Gate City at a new traffic light about 80 feet east from its current location, the news release said. Also, traffic heading from South Pearson Street onto Gate City will only be able to turn right onto the boulevard.
The changes are permanent, the city said.
Signs will be in place for several days, and drivers are urged to be carful in the area.
