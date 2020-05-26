For the first time since March, when people were prohibited from visiting retirement communities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Well-Spring residents got a chance to see their families in person during an outdoor parade Tuesday. Families of those in Well-Spring’s assisted-living, skilled-care and memory-care areas were divided into two groups for separate parades.
Family Parade
Residents and care-givers wave during the family parade at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Family Parade
A dog looks out the window of a car during the family parade at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Family Parade
A person holds a sign and a dog as they ride in the family parade at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Family Parade
People wave at residents from their vehicle during the family parade at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Family Parade
Residents and care-givers watch cars pass slowly during the family parade at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Family Parade
Bill Keys, 96, waves to his family passing by slowly in their car during the family parade at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Family Parade
Residents and caregivers wave at a car in the family parade at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Family Parade
A resident waves to people in a car during the family parade at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Family Parade
Rossie Star, 93, waves at a vehicle passing slowly in the family parade at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Family Parade
Frances Daily, 97, blows a kiss to her family passing by slowly in their car during the family parade at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Daily's daughter Marian said this was her first chance to see her mother in person since the beginning of March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Family Parade
Frances Daily, 97, blows a kiss to her family passing by slowly in their car during the family parade at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Daily's daughter Marian said this was her first chance to see her mother in person since the beginning of March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Family Parade
People wave at residents from their truck during the family parade at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Family Parade
Bab Westall waves at residents during the family parade at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Family Parade
Residents and care-givers wave at cars in the family parade at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Family Parade
Tonya Angel and her husband Lane Molpus decorated their car to surprise Angel's mother, Dorothy Angel, during the family parade at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Well Spring's Family Parade
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.