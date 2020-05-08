GREENSBORO — Without an audience to speak of, a video art installation showing clapping hands made from denim was displayed in LeBauer Park at about 8:40 p.m. on Friday.

London-based artist Ian Berry, who creates artwork solely from denim, has created the 24-second series of denim collages to inspire those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and those who worked on its front lines.

Organizers hope to display the piece in other locations throughout downtown, as a way to show continued appreciation of front-line workers in the coming weeks.

