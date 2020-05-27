Three recently orphaned North American river otter pups have joined together as a group at the N.C. Zoo to prepare for their eventual release back in the wild, the zoo announced on Wednesday.
The pups are estimated to be 12 to 18 weeks old, the news release said. They will be released back into the wild as a group in summer or early fall, it said.
All three were rescued without excessive human contact, making them ideal candidates for rehabilitation and release, the release said.
“We are caring for them as hands-off as possible because we want to preserve their natural behaviors to ensure they have a better chance of surviving in the wild,” said Dr. Jb Minter, the zoo’s director of animal health, in the release.
Releasing them as a group can also boost their chance of success, said Halley Buckanoff, the Wildlife Center’s veterinarian technician, said in the release.
