GREENSBORO — A fire that destroyed a Mattress Firm store early Sunday was attributed to vandalism, causing more than an estimated $835,000 in damage, Greensboro Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said during a telephone interview.
At about 4:15 a.m. firefighters received a call about a fire at the store, 2643 Lawndale Drive, and arrived to find the building fully engulfed in flames and all of the windows broken, Church said. It was unclear if that fire, or a second one at the Guilford County Courthouse, were connected to the Greensboro protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
Church said he drove by the store early Sunday morning. "There was nothing left," he said, noting the damage to the structure and contents was estimated at $836,400.
Twenty-nine firefighters responded to the fire, and one firefighter who received a minor injury was treated at the scene, Church said.
Several hours earlier, about 40 firefighters responded to a fire on the first floor of the Guilford County Courthouse, 201 S. Eugene St., Church said.
When firefighters got the call at 1:15 a.m., they were able to control the bulk of the fire from outside the building, Church said. Surveillance footage leads investigators to believe the fire was intentionally set, he said.
Investigators estimated about $1,000 in structural damage and $8,000 loss in content, Church said. No one was injured in the blaze.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.