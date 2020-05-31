Updated 9:58 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Much of the crowd has dispersed in downtown Greensboro, but many remain and the situation is tense.
The organizers of a protest had asked for a police escort after becoming concerned about the possibility of a white supremacist group coming to the area and were concerned about a man with a gun.
Hundreds begin marching along South Elm Street earlier this evening, protesting the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
One protester started using spray paint to tag boards put up by businesses just south of Lewis Street after last night's vandalism.
In High Point, South Main Street was blocked Sunday night by another group of protesters, according to WGHP/FOX8.
Protestors gathered and blocked off the street at High Avenue.
High Point police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd and clear the intersection, the TV station reported.
GREENSBORO — A crowd of hundreds is marching in downtown Greensboro this evening.
The group has traveled on South Elm Street, Gate City and Murrow boulevards and East Market Street.
“We are not out to bring destruction to Greensboro," Jordan Cameron, one of the march's leaders, told the crowd. "If that is your mission, you’ve got the wrong crowd, Boo.”
Cameron says she's a teacher, helping to lead today's march as well as one of yesterday's, to set a good example for her sixth-grade students and show them "unity in my community."
The multiracial crowd is mostly made up of young adults, with a few kids and older adults in the mix. Leaders asked white people to stand in the front and the back of the group as a buffer between them and law enforcement, Cameron said.
Police are riding on bicycles near the crowd.
Chants from the crowd include "Justice," "George Floyd" and "Hands up, don't shoot."
This evening's gathering follows peaceful Saturday protests that ended in damage to downtown businesses that night.
