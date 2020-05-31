gatecity.jpg

A speaker addresses the crowd on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro Sunday evening, May 31.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — A crowd of hundreds is marching on Gate City Boulevard from South Elm Street this evening.

The multiracial crowd is mostly made up of young adults, with a few kids and older adults in the mix.

Chants from the crowd include "Justice," "George Floyd" and "Hands up, don't shoot."

This evening's gathering follows peaceful Saturday protests that ended in damage to downtown businesses that night.

This is an ongoing story and will update.

