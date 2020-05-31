Updated 11:38 p.m.
After the more organized Sunday demonstration dispersed just short of 10 p.m., and many people went home, a crowd coalesced from where that demonstration left off, as new leaders began exhorting them to head north on South Elm Street in Greensboro.
As they marched, they shouted "This is what democracy looks like," "My skin is not a threat," and "No justice no peace, f--- these racist a-- police."
For a while, police vehicles blocking the street peeled away well before the demonstrators arrived. After heading north, and then west, the demonstrators came to the intersection of Sternberger Place and Commerce Place.
With police visible in the distance, a few people began yelling for the march to split up. Some people made a left on Sternberger toward the officers. Others continued on Commerce then looped back around, also heading toward the officers. A smaller part of the crowd held back at the intersection. Some people started telling others with water bottles to be prepared to help anyone who might be be hit with teargas.
At Sternberger and North Eugene Street, a crowd met with what looked from a distance a line of police on foot. At approximately 11 p.m., an extremely loud recorded message or person speaking over a sound system said the demonstration was now over. Loud noises began and some people starting fleeing back toward Commerce and then toward North Elm Street.
During the confusion, fleeing people traded concerns about the police and also rumors about a man in a white pickup looking to hurt demonstrators. Some people began knocking over newspaper vending boxes lining the streets and pushing garbage cans into the roadway.
Loud, unidentified noises echoed through downtown.
Updated 9:58 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Much of the crowd has dispersed in downtown Greensboro, but many remain and the situation is tense.
The organizers of a protest had asked for a police escort after becoming concerned about the possibility of a white supremacist group coming to the area and were concerned about a man with a gun.
Hundreds begin marching along South Elm Street earlier this evening, protesting the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
One protester started using spray paint to tag boards put up by businesses just south of Lewis Street after last night's vandalism.
In High Point, South Main Street was blocked Sunday night by another group of protesters, according to WGHP/FOX8.
Protestors gathered and blocked off the street at High Avenue.
High Point police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd and clear the intersection, the TV station reported.
GREENSBORO — A crowd of hundreds is marching in downtown Greensboro this evening.
The group has traveled on South Elm Street, Gate City and Murrow boulevards and East Market Street.
“We are not out to bring destruction to Greensboro," Jordan Cameron, one of the march's leaders, told the crowd. "If that is your mission, you’ve got the wrong crowd, Boo.”
Cameron says she's a teacher, helping to lead today's march as well as one of yesterday's, to set a good example for her sixth-grade students and show them "unity in my community."
The multiracial crowd is mostly made up of young adults, with a few kids and older adults in the mix. Leaders asked white people to stand in the front and the back of the group as a buffer between them and law enforcement, Cameron said.
Police are riding on bicycles near the crowd.
Chants from the crowd include "Justice," "George Floyd" and "Hands up, don't shoot."
This evening's gathering follows peaceful Saturday protests that ended in damage to downtown businesses that night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.