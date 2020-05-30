Update 8:14 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Police have closed part of Interstate 40/85 in both directions due to protests in the area and backed up traffic.
The road is shutdown between Patterson Street and Randleman Road until further notice, police said in a news release. Police are advising drivers to find an alternate route or be careful if driving in that area.
Protesters have been marching in Greensboro for several hours. One group that started downtown earlier today later marched down Gate City Boulevard and down a ramp to the interstate.
N.C. Department of Transportation was reporting on its website that the road closed around 7:40 p.m. and could be closed until about 10:40 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Protesters gathered Saturday afternoon on South Greene Street downtown, making Greensboro the latest city to see people demonstrating over the in-custody death of a black Minneapolis man earlier this week.
George Floyd was handcuffed Monday and on his stomach as a white police officer held Floyd in place with a knee to the back of his neck as Floyd called out, "I can't breathe." Floyd, who had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill, later died.
The officer was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Floyd's death, caught on video that went viral, sparked protests in Minneapolis and across the country this week. Protests in several places have turned violent, including one Friday night in Charlotte, the Associated Press reported.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Watch our Mayor’s response.
Greensboro NC Mayor Nancy V. already knows the Greensboro Police Dept. has a history of bias-base policing. When will the entire Greensboro City, Guilford County, and North Carolina realize not only racial hatred is unacceptable, but when it is acted upon it is a Crime against Nature, Civil Rights, and...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.