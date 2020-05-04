ASHEBORO — Drum roll, please.

The female southern white rhino born at the N.C. Zoo on Feb. 24 has been named Jojo, the zoo announced, with help from N.C.First Lady Kristin Cooper.

Cooper announced the name, chosen by the public, in a video. The public was invited to vote in an online poll from a list of names provided by the zoo’s rhino keepers.

The public selected the name Jojo for the baby rhino born Feb. 24 and the N.C. Zoo.

 Jojo is named after rhino keeper Joseph “Jojo” Wachira of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, according to a zoo news release. Wachira was one of the last caretakers of Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, featured in the documentary film “Kifaru,” the release said.

Jojo Wachira, for whom the newest baby rhino at the N.C. Zoo was named, is shown at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.

Wachira has visited North Carolina. He attended the RiverRun International Film Festival in 2019 with North Carolina-based director Andrew Brown for the showing of “Kifaru” in Winston-Salem, the release said.

The zoo’s herd has 10 rhinos living in the 40-acre Watani Grasslands habitat. They are Jojo's parents, Stormy and Linda, other adults Kit, Natalie, Abby and Olivia, juvenile females Nandi and Bonnie (both born in 2018) and calves Mguu and Jojo born this year, the zoo said.

