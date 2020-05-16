I became interested in getting the COVID-19 antibody test when I saw how easily a colleague was able to get one.
This test doesn’t indicate if you have the virus; rather, it’s a test to see if you recently had it and if your body has started developing antibodies to fight the virus.
I was mostly curious about the test at first and I thought it would be nice to know if I had possibly developed some kind of immunity to the illness. Thankfully, during this time I have remained healthy even with my frequent contact with the public required of a photojournalist.
If I have the antibodies, it would mean at some point I had COVID-19 but was asymptomatic, since I never got sick. This is something that worries me because I have been as safe as I possibly can by following every guideline from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And, I could’ve been spreading the virus unknowingly.
I chose to get the test done with LabCorp. It took a matter of minutes to sign up online. I made an appointment to get the test even though they take walk-ins. I was able to use the telemedicine option for the referral through PWNHealth, and it was only $10 to get the test ordered.
I arrived 30 minutes early to my appointment Thursday in case it was busy. There was an easy check-in counter that scans your ID and sends you a text when a lab technician is ready to see you. So I could’ve waited in my car if I felt uncomfortable in the waiting room. There was no one in the waiting room so I chose to stay inside. Within minutes I was called back. The test is just a quick blood draw and they send you on your way.
I received my results Friday morning — negative for antibodies.
While some possible immunity would be nice, it’s comforting to know that I wasn’t asymptomatic at one point and possibly spreading the illness.
Regardless, thinking about this test made me more aware of how important it to continue to follow safety guidelines for the sake of my health and others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.